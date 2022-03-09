Hawaii takes on UC Riverside in Big West Tournament

UC Riverside Highlanders (16-11, 9-6 Big West) vs. Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (16-10, 10-5 Big West) Henderson, Nevada; Thursday, 11:30 p.m.…

UC Riverside Highlanders (16-11, 9-6 Big West) vs. Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (16-10, 10-5 Big West)

Henderson, Nevada; Thursday, 11:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Hawaii Rainbow Warriors play in the Big West Tournament against the UC Riverside Highlanders.

The Rainbow Warriors have gone 10-3 in home games. Hawaii is fifth in the Big West scoring 69.8 points while shooting 44.7% from the field.

The Highlanders have gone 9-6 against Big West opponents. UC Riverside is second in the Big West allowing 63.6 points while holding opponents to 41.6% shooting.

The teams meet for the second time this season. UC Riverside won 64-59 in the last matchup on Feb. 4. Zyon Pullin led UC Riverside with 19 points, and Kamaka Hepa led Hawaii with 12 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Noel Coleman is averaging 14.8 points for the Rainbow Warriors. Hepa is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Hawaii.

Pullin is scoring 14.0 points per game with 5.6 rebounds and 4.3 assists for the Highlanders. Callum McRae is averaging 14.7 points and 7.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for UC Riverside.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rainbow Warriors: 5-5, averaging 64.8 points, 30.5 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 4.0 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.3 points per game.

Highlanders: 5-5, averaging 71.5 points, 29.4 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 5.2 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.