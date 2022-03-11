RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Russian strikes hit western Ukraine | Senate approves aid in budget bill | Ukrainian Catholic leader speaks in DC | How to support Ukraine
Hawaii rallies past UC Riverside 68-67 in Big West quarters

The Associated Press

March 11, 2022, 2:33 AM

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Junior Madut hit a go-ahead layup and two late free throws, finishing with 17 points, to help send Hawaii get past UC Riverside 68-67 in the quarterfinals of the Big West Conference tournament on Thursday night.

Jerome Desrosiers pitched in with 14 points and 12 rebounds and he added a basket between Madut’s final four points for the third-seeded Rainbow Warriors (17-10). Madut had eight rebounds. Amoro Lado scored 12 and Bernardo Da Silva had nine rebounds and four blocks.

Zyon Pullin had 23 points to pace the sixth-seeded Highlanders (16-12). Flynn Cameron added 17 points and Dominick Pickett scored 13.

Hawaii advances to play No. 2 seed Cal State Fullerton in the semifinals on Friday.

