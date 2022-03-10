RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Russian strikes hit western Ukraine | Senate approves aid in budget bill | Ukrainian Catholic leader speaks in DC | How to support Ukraine
Harris leads Butler against No. 11 Providence after 29-point game

The Associated Press

March 10, 2022, 2:22 AM

Butler Bulldogs (14-18, 6-14 Big East) vs. Providence Friars (24-4, 14-3 Big East)

New York; Thursday, 12 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Providence -7.5; over/under is 128.5

BOTTOM LINE: Butler visits the No. 11 Providence Friars after Chuck Harris scored 29 points in Butler’s 89-82 overtime win against the Xavier Musketeers.

The Friars have gone 16-1 in home games. Providence is seventh in the Big East with 30.4 points per game in the paint led by Nate Watson averaging 9.3.

The Bulldogs are 6-14 in Big East play. Butler allows 67.0 points to opponents while being outscored by 3.1 points per game.

The teams meet for the third time this season. Providence won 71-70 in the last matchup on Feb. 20. Watson led Providence with 22 points, and Harris led Butler with 17 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Watson is shooting 56.0% and averaging 13.7 points for the Friars. Jared Bynum is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Providence.

Harris is shooting 30.1% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 11.3 points. Bo Hodges is averaging 8.5 points over the past 10 games for Butler.

LAST 10 GAMES: Friars: 8-2, averaging 83.4 points, 35.4 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 4.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points per game.

Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 70.1 points, 33.8 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

