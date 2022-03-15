RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Latest updates | Russian assaults continue, Ukraine pleads for more aid | 2 more journalists killed | US Senate approves investigating Putin for war crimes | How to help
Home » College Basketball » Harmon scores 19 to…

Harmon scores 19 to carry Oregon over Utah St. 83-72 in NIT

The Associated Press

March 15, 2022, 11:36 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LOGAN, Utah (AP) — De’Vion Harmon posted 19 points as Oregon defeated Utah State 83-72 in the first round of the NIT on Tuesday night.

Jacob Young had 17 points for Oregon (20-14). Rivaldo Soares added 13 points.

Steven Ashworth had 20 points for the Aggies (18-16). Brandon Horvath added 15 points, Sean Bairstow had 12 points and Justin Bean had 9 points and 16 rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Five key provisions in the just-signed 2022 intelligence authorization bill

EPA wants digitization and enterprise solutions for a hybrid workforce post-pandemic

State Dept streamlines HR processes after hiring pilot exceeds expectations

In a reversal of roles, Congress tells the TMF to ‘show me the money’

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up