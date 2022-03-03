CORONAVIRUS NEWS: National Park Service's mask policy changes | Big US cities drop more COVID measures | George Mason eases restrictions | Latest COVID-19 cases
Harden, Pendande lead Miami over Duke in ACC women’s tourney

The Associated Press

March 3, 2022, 8:26 PM

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Destiny Harden and Lola Pendande teamed up for nine straight points that gave Miami the lead for good in the fourth quarter as the Hurricanes defeated Duke 61-55 on Thursday night in the second round of the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament.

The seventh-seeded Hurricanes (18-11) will take on second-seeded and fourth-ranked Louisville in Friday’s quarterfinals after avenging a nine-point regular-season loss to the Blue Devils (17-13).

Harden and Pendande scored 11 points apiece with Harden grabbing nine rebounds. Kelsey Marshall and Karla Erjavec added 10 points each.

Celeste Taylor scored 19 points with three 3-pointers for Duke before fouling out in the final seconds. Shayeann Day-Wilson added 13 points and Elizabeth Balogun 12.

The 9-0 run that gave Miami an eight-point lead with 3:20 to go produced the last of five fourth-quarter lead changes. Harden hit a jumper to give Miami the lead and Pendande converted a three-point play off a fast break and posted up for another bucket. Harden added two free throws before Duke ended a three-minute scoring drought on a Taylor 3-pointer.

Duke got within three with just under two minutes left but seven free throws down the stretch ensured Miami’s victory.

Duke got off to a quick start behind Taylor who hit a couple 3-pointers and scored 10 points in the first quarter for a 22-13 lead after the Blue Devils hit four 3s, as many as they had the entire game against Pitt in their first-round victory. Miami cut the lead to 31-27 by halftime. The lead changed hands three times in the third period with Duke leading 40-39.

More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

