Grigsby leads Seattle past Chicago St. 74-66

The Associated Press

March 5, 2022, 6:40 PM

SEATTLE (AP) — Riley Grigsby had 22 points as Seattle got past Chicago State 74-66 on Saturday.

Darrion Trammell added 20 points for the Redhawks.

Cameron Tyson had 18 points for Seattle (23-8, 14-4 Western Athletic Conference). Kobe Williamson added seven rebounds and three blocks.

Brandon Betson scored a season-high 31 points for the Cougars (7-24, 3-15). Jahsean Corbett added 21 points and 14 rebounds. Bryce Johnson had 11 points.

The Redhawks improve to 2-0 against the Cougars for the season. Seattle defeated Chicago State 93-77 on Jan. 6.

