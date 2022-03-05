Grigsby leads Seattle past Chicago St. 74-66

SEATTLE (AP) — Riley Grigsby had 22 points as Seattle got past Chicago State 74-66 on Saturday. Darrion Trammell added…

Listen now to WTOP News

SEATTLE (AP) — Riley Grigsby had 22 points as Seattle got past Chicago State 74-66 on Saturday.

Darrion Trammell added 20 points for the Redhawks.

Cameron Tyson had 18 points for Seattle (23-8, 14-4 Western Athletic Conference). Kobe Williamson added seven rebounds and three blocks.

Brandon Betson scored a season-high 31 points for the Cougars (7-24, 3-15). Jahsean Corbett added 21 points and 14 rebounds. Bryce Johnson had 11 points.

The Redhawks improve to 2-0 against the Cougars for the season. Seattle defeated Chicago State 93-77 on Jan. 6.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.