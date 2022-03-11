RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Russian strikes hit western Ukraine | Senate approves aid in budget bill | Ukrainian Catholic leader speaks in DC | How to support Ukraine
Grigsby and Seattle U host Abilene Christian

The Associated Press

March 11, 2022, 3:02 AM

Abilene Christian Wildcats (21-9, 11-7 WAC) vs. Seattle U Redhawks (23-8, 14-4 WAC)

Paradise, Nevada; Friday, 11:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle U plays the Abilene Christian Wildcats after Riley Grigsby scored 22 points in Seattle U’s 74-66 victory over the Chicago State Cougars.

The Redhawks are 17-2 in home games. Seattle U scores 74.8 points and has outscored opponents by 8.5 points per game.

The Wildcats are 11-7 against WAC opponents. Abilene Christian leads the WAC scoring 77.1 points per game while shooting 43.9%.

The teams meet for the second time this season. Seattle U won 72-62 in the last matchup on Jan. 21. Cameron Tyson led Seattle U with 20 points, and Reggie Miller led Abilene Christian with 12 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darrion Trammell is averaging 16.7 points, 5.2 assists and 2.6 steals for the Redhawks. Grigsby is averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games for Seattle U.

Damien Daniels is averaging 6.1 points, 3.4 assists and two steals for the Wildcats. Airion Simmons is averaging 11.6 points over the past 10 games for Abilene Christian.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redhawks: 6-4, averaging 69.6 points, 34.9 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.2 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 37.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points per game.

Wildcats: 8-2, averaging 76.3 points, 23.2 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 12.5 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

