Greene lifts Stony Brook over NJIT 87-68

The Associated Press

March 1, 2022, 9:34 PM

STONY BROOK, N.Y. (AP) — Tykei Greene had 27 points and 12 rebounds and Omar Habwe added 20 points as Stony Brook beat NJIT 87-68 on Tuesday night.

Anthony Roberts had 17 points and six assists for Stony Brook (18-13, 10-8 America East Conference). Jaden Sayles added 11 points and 10 rebounds.

Miles Coleman and Mekhi Gray each had 19 points for the Highlanders (11-17, 6-12), who have now lost four games in a row. Matt Faw had 10 points.

The Seawolves leveled the season series against the Highlanders. NJIT defeated Stony Brook 65-62 on Feb. 5.

