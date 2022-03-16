RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Latest updates | Russian assaults continue, Ukraine pleads for more aid | 2 more journalists killed | US Senate approves investigating Putin for war crimes | How to help
Green scores 21, Northern Iowa beats Saint Louis in NIT

The Associated Press

March 16, 2022, 10:28 PM

ST. LOUIS (AP) — AJ Green had 21 points as Northern Iowa topped Saint Louis 80-68 in the NIT first round on Wednesday night.

Noah Carter had 19 points and five assists for Northern Iowa (20-11). Trae Berhow added 18 points and seven rebounds.

Gibson Jimerson had 20 points for the Billikens (23-12). Francis Okoro added 12 points and 13 rebounds. Fred Thatch Jr. had 11 points and eight rebounds.

