Green carries New Orleans past Houston Baptist 75-74

The Associated Press

March 2, 2022, 11:35 PM

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Troy Green had 28 points as New Orleans won its 10th consecutive home game, edging past Houston Baptist 75-74 on Wednesday night.

Sam Hofman’s 3-pointer for Houston Baptist capped the scoring with 57 seconds to play.

Derek St. Hilaire had 16 points for New Orleans (17-11, 12-4 Southland Conference). Jahmel Myers added 12 points. Tyson Jackson had 10 points and eight rebounds.

Hofman and Brycen Long had 17 points apiece for the Huskies (9-17, 5-11). Darius Lee had 16 points, seven rebounds and seven assists.

