Green and the UCF Knights visit conference foe Memphis

UCF Knights (18-11, 9-9 AAC) vs. Memphis Tigers (19-9, 13-5 AAC)

Fort Worth, Texas; Friday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Darin Green Jr. and the UCF Knights visit Jalen Duren and the Memphis Tigers on Friday.

The Tigers have gone 13-2 in home games. Memphis averages 76.1 points and has outscored opponents by 7.6 points per game.

The Knights are 9-9 in AAC play. UCF ranks fourth in the AAC with 14.3 assists per game led by Darius Perry averaging 4.3.

The teams play each other for the third time this season. Memphis won the last matchup 88-60 on Feb. 6. Josh Minott scored 16 to help lead Memphis to the victory, and Cheikh Mbacke Diong scored 11 points for UCF.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Harris averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 9.6 points while shooting 41.6% from beyond the arc. Duren is shooting 63.0% and averaging 9.3 points over the last 10 games for Memphis.

Green is scoring 13.5 points per game with 2.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Knights. Perry is averaging 8.1 points and 2.7 rebounds while shooting 38.1% over the past 10 games for UCF.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 9-1, averaging 76.5 points, 32.1 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 10.4 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.0 points per game.

Knights: 6-4, averaging 67.2 points, 34.7 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 7.4 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

