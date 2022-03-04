CORONAVIRUS NEWS: COVID death toll approaches 6M | Is It Normal Yet? podcast | China new surge despite 'zero tolerance' | Latest COVID-19 cases
Home » College Basketball » Grant lifts Miami (Ohio)…

Grant lifts Miami (Ohio) over E. Michigan 76-63

The Associated Press

March 4, 2022, 11:19 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

OXFORD, Ohio (AP) — Dae Dae Grant had 19 points as Miami (Ohio) beat Eastern Michigan 76-63 on Friday night.

Dalonte Brown had 15 points for Miami (Ohio) (14-17, 8-12 Mid-American Conference). Kamari Williams added 12 points and three blocks. Precious Ayah had 12 points.

Mo Njie had 16 points and 10 rebounds for the Eagles (10-21, 5-15). Colin Golson Jr. added 15 points. Kevin-David Rice had 14 points.

The RedHawks leveled the season series against the Eagles. Eastern Michigan defeated Miami (Ohio) 85-75 on Jan. 29.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Biden calls for 'vast majority' of federal employees to return to office as COVID-19 conditions improve

DoD adds another piece to the JWCC puzzle

Two-year effort to upgrade Federal IT Dashboard almost complete

Spurred on by Russia, Senate bill carries slew of cyber requirements for agencies, industry

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up