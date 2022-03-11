Grand Canyon visits New Mexico State after Allen’s 20-point showing

Grand Canyon Antelopes (24-7, 12-5 WAC) vs. New Mexico State Aggies (25-6, 13-4 WAC) Paradise, Nevada; Friday, 9 p.m. EST…

Grand Canyon Antelopes (24-7, 12-5 WAC) vs. New Mexico State Aggies (25-6, 13-4 WAC)

Paradise, Nevada; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico State faces the Grand Canyon Antelopes after Teddy Allen scored 20 points in New Mexico State’s 62-46 win against the Utah Valley Wolverines.

The Aggies have gone 13-2 in home games. New Mexico State has a 3-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Antelopes have gone 12-5 against WAC opponents. Grand Canyon is ninth in the WAC scoring 68.9 points per game and is shooting 42.8%.

The teams play each other for the third time this season. New Mexico State won the last meeting 82-66 on Feb. 20. Allen scored 30 to help lead New Mexico State to the win, and Holland Woods scored 22 points for Grand Canyon.

TOP PERFORMERS: Allen is averaging 19.4 points and 6.9 rebounds for the Aggies. Jabari Rice is averaging 9.9 points over the last 10 games for New Mexico State.

Jovan Blacksher Jr. is scoring 16.2 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Antelopes. Woods is averaging 15.7 points and 2.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for Grand Canyon.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 7-3, averaging 70.9 points, 36.2 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.7 points per game.

Antelopes: 8-2, averaging 69.4 points, 30.9 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 4.9 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

