CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Advice for returning to in-person office work | Va. Sen Kaine introduces COVID-19 research bill | Frustrating journey for long-haul COVID patients | Latest COVID-19 cases
Home » College Basketball » Gordon lifts Nicholls St.…

Gordon lifts Nicholls St. over Texas A&M-CC 86-75

The Associated Press

March 2, 2022, 10:46 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — Ty Gordon had 21 points as Nicholls State beat Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 86-75 on Wednesday night.

Latrell Jones had 19 points for Nicholls State (20-10, 12-4 Southland Conference). Devante Carter added 15 points and seven assists. Pierce Spencer had 12 points.

De’Lazarus Keys had 17 points for the Islanders (19-11, 8-8). Isaac Mushila added 13 points. Terrion Murdix had 10 points.

The Colonels remain undefeated in three games against the Islanders this season. Most recently, Nicholls State defeated Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 83-80 on Feb. 12.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

DoD starts interagency suicide prevention campaign aimed at firearms

GAO rejects legal challenges to multibillion dollar military moving contract

Two-year effort to upgrade Federal IT Dashboard almost complete

MSPB can chip away case backlog ‘almost immediately,’ having regained first quorum in 5 years

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up