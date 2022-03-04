Gordon and Nicholls State host New Orleans

New Orleans Privateers (17-11, 10-3 Southland) at Nicholls State Colonels (20-10, 10-3 Southland) Thibodaux, Louisiana; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

New Orleans Privateers (17-11, 10-3 Southland) at Nicholls State Colonels (20-10, 10-3 Southland)

Thibodaux, Louisiana; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nicholls State plays the New Orleans Privateers after Jitaurious Gordon scored 21 points in Nicholls State’s 86-75 win over the Texas A&M-CC Islanders.

The Colonels have gone 10-1 in home games. Nicholls State ranks second in the Southland in team defense, giving up 70.9 points while holding opponents to 41.7% shooting.

The Privateers are 10-3 against Southland opponents. New Orleans is seventh in the Southland shooting 31.7% from deep. Kmani Doughty paces the Privateers shooting 47.5% from 3-point range.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. New Orleans won 78-66 in the last matchup on Jan. 15. Troy Green led New Orleans with 26 points, and Pierce Spencer led Nicholls State with 25 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gordon is shooting 36.5% from beyond the arc with 3.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Colonels, while averaging 21.1 points, 3.2 assists and 1.5 steals. Latrell Jones is averaging 13.4 points and 5.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for Nicholls State.

Derek St. Hilaire is shooting 44.7% and averaging 20.6 points for the Privateers. Green is averaging 18.2 points over the last 10 games for New Orleans.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonels: 9-1, averaging 78.2 points, 35.6 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points per game.

Privateers: 7-3, averaging 79.1 points, 32.5 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

