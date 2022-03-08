RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | People flee cities | What happens if US bans Russian oil? | Shell to stop buying Russian oil | Key things to know
Gonzaga women knock off No. 15 BYU for WCC championship

The Associated Press

March 8, 2022, 6:39 PM

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Melody Kempton scored 15 points and Gonzaga beat No. 15 BYU 71-59 on Tuesday in the championship game of the West Coast Conference tournament to earn its 13th NCAA Tournament berth.

It was a big turnaround for second-seeded Gonzaga, which dropped two games to the top-seeded Cougars in the regular season. The Bulldogs led 35-20 at halftime of the first game but were outscored 105-34 in the following six quarters of the two losses.

The Truong twins, Kaylynne and Kayleigh, scored 14 and 12 points respectively for the Bulldogs (26-6) and Yvonne Ejim had 11.

Kaylynne Truong hit two 3-pointers and all four of her free throws to score 10 points in the fourth quarter.

WCC player of the year Shaylee Gonzales scored 16 points and grabbed 12 rebounds for BYU (26-3), which had its eight-game winning streak snapped, a span that included both wins over Gonzaga.

NO. 25 UCF 69, TULSA 54

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Masseny Kaba scored a career-high 23 points and UCF beat Tulsa in the quarterfinals of the American Athletic Conference tournament.

The top-seeded Knights (23-3), who moved into the AP Top 25 for the first time on Monday, ran their winning streak to 11, the last two coming over the eighth-seeded Golden Hurricanes.

Brittney Smith had 19 points and 11 rebounds for UCF.

Wyvette Mayberry scored 13 points for Tulsa (16-10).

