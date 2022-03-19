Gonzaga Bulldogs and Memphis Tigers play in NCAA Tournament second round

Memphis Tigers (22-10, 13-5 AAC) vs. Gonzaga Bulldogs (27-3, 13-1 WCC) Portland, Oregon; Saturday, 9:40 p.m. EDT FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Memphis Tigers (22-10, 13-5 AAC) vs. Gonzaga Bulldogs (27-3, 13-1 WCC)

Portland, Oregon; Saturday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gonzaga -10; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 1 Gonzaga Bulldogs and Memphis Tigers square off in the NCAA Tournament second round.

The Bulldogs’ record in WCC play is 13-1. Gonzaga leads the WCC with 30.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Chet Holmgren averaging 8.1.

The Tigers are 13-5 in AAC play. Memphis leads the AAC with 35.1 points per game in the paint led by Jalen Duren averaging 8.6.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rasir Bolton averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 11.1 points while shooting 46.8% from beyond the arc. Drew Timme is averaging 18 points and 6.5 rebounds over the past 10 games for Gonzaga.

Duren is averaging 12.1 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.1 blocks for the Tigers. Lester Quinones is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Memphis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 9-1, averaging 82.5 points, 34.6 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 5.0 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 53.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points per game.

Tigers: 8-2, averaging 64.6 points, 38.4 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.