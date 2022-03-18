Gonzaga and Memphis play in second round of NCAA Tournament

Memphis Tigers (22-10, 13-5 AAC) vs. Gonzaga Bulldogs (27-3, 13-1 WCC) Portland, Oregon; Saturday, 9:40 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE: The…

Memphis Tigers (22-10, 13-5 AAC) vs. Gonzaga Bulldogs (27-3, 13-1 WCC)

Portland, Oregon; Saturday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 1 Gonzaga Bulldogs take on the Memphis Tigers in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Bulldogs have gone 13-1 against WCC opponents. Gonzaga is 26-1 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Tigers are 13-5 in AAC play. Memphis ranks second in the AAC with 11.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Jalen Duren averaging 2.9.

TOP PERFORMERS: Drew Timme is scoring 18.0 points per game with 6.5 rebounds and 2.7 assists for the Bulldogs. Chet Holmgren is averaging 9.6 points and 7.8 rebounds while shooting 55.9% over the last 10 games for Gonzaga.

Duren is scoring 12.1 points per game with 8.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Tigers. Lester Quinones is averaging 7.9 points over the past 10 games for Memphis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 9-1, averaging 82.5 points, 34.6 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 5.0 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 53.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points per game.

Tigers: 8-2, averaging 64.6 points, 38.4 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

