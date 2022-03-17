Gonzaga and Georgia State square off in opening round of NCAA Tournament

Georgia State Panthers (18-10, 9-5 Sun Belt) vs. Gonzaga Bulldogs (26-3, 13-1 WCC) Portland, Oregon; Thursday, 4:15 p.m. EDT FANDUEL…

Georgia State Panthers (18-10, 9-5 Sun Belt) vs. Gonzaga Bulldogs (26-3, 13-1 WCC)

Portland, Oregon; Thursday, 4:15 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gonzaga -23.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 1 Gonzaga Bulldogs square off against the Georgia State Panthers in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Bulldogs’ record in WCC games is 13-1. Gonzaga averages 87.8 points and has outscored opponents by 22.5 points per game.

The Panthers are 9-5 against Sun Belt teams. Georgia State leads the Sun Belt with 11.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Eliel Nsoseme averaging 3.5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rasir Bolton averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 11.2 points while shooting 46.7% from beyond the arc. Drew Timme is shooting 53.5% and averaging 10.9 points over the past 10 games for Gonzaga.

Corey Allen averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, scoring 14.7 points while shooting 35.5% from beyond the arc. Kane Williams is averaging 11.3 points, 3.2 assists and 1.8 steals over the last 10 games for Georgia State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 9-1, averaging 74.9 points, 28.8 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 6.0 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 50.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points per game.

Panthers: 10-0, averaging 71.3 points, 32.2 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 7.1 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

