RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Latest updates | Russian attacks batter Ukraine | Protecting Ukrainian leaders | Zelenskyy pleads for help to Congress | How to help
Home » College Basketball » Gonzaga and Georgia State…

Gonzaga and Georgia State square off in opening round of NCAA Tournament

The Associated Press

March 17, 2022, 2:22 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Georgia State Panthers (18-10, 9-5 Sun Belt) vs. Gonzaga Bulldogs (26-3, 13-1 WCC)

Portland, Oregon; Thursday, 4:15 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gonzaga -23.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 1 Gonzaga Bulldogs square off against the Georgia State Panthers in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Bulldogs’ record in WCC games is 13-1. Gonzaga averages 87.8 points and has outscored opponents by 22.5 points per game.

The Panthers are 9-5 against Sun Belt teams. Georgia State leads the Sun Belt with 11.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Eliel Nsoseme averaging 3.5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rasir Bolton averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 11.2 points while shooting 46.7% from beyond the arc. Drew Timme is shooting 53.5% and averaging 10.9 points over the past 10 games for Gonzaga.

Corey Allen averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, scoring 14.7 points while shooting 35.5% from beyond the arc. Kane Williams is averaging 11.3 points, 3.2 assists and 1.8 steals over the last 10 games for Georgia State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 9-1, averaging 74.9 points, 28.8 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 6.0 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 50.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points per game.

Panthers: 10-0, averaging 71.3 points, 32.2 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 7.1 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

VA looks to do more with fewer facilities as it rethinks real estate needs

Garland issues new FOIA guidance as lawmakers seek GAO study of agency challenges  

Five key provisions in the just-signed 2022 intelligence authorization bill

Military spouse unemployment continues to weigh on service member families

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up