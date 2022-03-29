Going remote: Pac-12 moving out of San Francisco office

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The Pac-12 Conference will not renew the lease at its downtown San Francisco headquarters and will…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The Pac-12 Conference will not renew the lease at its downtown San Francisco headquarters and will have its employees work remotely instead of maintaining a permanent league office.

The conference’s lease expires in June 2023. The conference was based in the San Francisco suburb of Walnut Creek until 2014, when it moved to be in the same complex with the Pac-12 Network.

The Pac-12 Network’s production facilities will need to find a new home. They could remain in San Francisco but other options are Los Angeles, Phoenix or Las Vegas.

Most employees will be able to work remotely within the Pacific or Mountain time zones. Commissioner George Kliavkoff, who took over from Larry Scott last year, still owns a home in Las Vegas.

The conference said the decision was approved unanimously by the Pac-12 Board of Directors. It was discussed during the recent men’s basketball tournament in Las Vegas.

“The Pac-12 is committed to best supporting our employees by providing a work environment that accommodates today’s modern world and gives our employees maximum flexibility to live and work where they want, while still fostering collaboration among staff and our valued member institutions,” Kliavkoff said in a statement. “We are also committed to ongoing best-in-class production of Pac-12 events. We are excited for what this new remote and flexible work environment can do to support our employees, and for the new ways it will allow for us to reinvest in our member universities so that they can best support student-athletes.”

According to a 2019 article in The Oregonian, the conference paid $6.9 million in rent during the 2016 fiscal year. The total rent since 2011 has totaled $92 million.

