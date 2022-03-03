CORONAVIRUS NEWS: National Park Service's mask policy changes | Big US cities drop more COVID measures | George Mason eases restrictions | Latest COVID-19 cases
Godfrey, Fort Wayne beat UIC 78-72 in Horizon quarterfinals

The Associated Press

March 3, 2022, 10:36 PM

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Jarred Godfrey scored 22 points as Fort Wayne got past UIC 78-72 in the Horizon League Tourney quarterfinals on Thursday night.

Jalon Pipkins added 21 points for the Mastodons.

Damian Chong Qui had 14 points for Fort Wayne (21-10). Ra Kpedi added eight rebounds.

Jace Carter had 16 points and nine rebounds for the Flames (14-16). Jalen Warren added 16 points. Damaria Franklin had 14 points, six rebounds and three blocks.

