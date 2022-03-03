CORONAVIRUS NEWS: National Park Service's mask policy changes | Big US cities drop more COVID measures | George Mason eases restrictions | Latest COVID-19 cases
Georgia Southern ousts Coastal Carolina 70-64 in Sun Belt

The Associated Press

March 3, 2022, 11:29 PM

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — Elijah McCadden tossed in 15 points as Georgia Southern got past Coastal Carolina 70-64 in the first round of the Sun Belt Conference tournament on Thursday night.

Andrei Savrasov had 12 points for the 10th-seeded Eagles (13-15). Kamari Brown added 10 points and eight rebounds.

Vince Cole had 17 points for the seventh-seeded Chanticleers (16-13). Rudi Williams added 14 points. Ebrima Dibba had 13 points and eight rebounds. Essam Mostafa had 10 points and 15 rebounds.

