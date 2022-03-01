Georgia faces No. 13 Tennessee after Oquendo’s 20-point showing

Tennessee Volunteers (21-7, 12-4 SEC) at Georgia Bulldogs (6-23, 1-15 SEC) Athens, Georgia; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Tennessee Volunteers (21-7, 12-4 SEC) at Georgia Bulldogs (6-23, 1-15 SEC)

Athens, Georgia; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Georgia -16; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia faces the No. 13 Tennessee Volunteers after Kario Oquendo scored 20 points in Georgia’s 84-72 loss to the Florida Gators.

The Bulldogs have gone 6-12 at home. Georgia allows 78.3 points to opponents and has been outscored by 7.7 points per game.

The Volunteers have gone 12-4 against SEC opponents. Tennessee ranks second in the SEC giving up 62.8 points while holding opponents to 40.5% shooting.

The Bulldogs and Volunteers square off Tuesday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aaron Cook is averaging 10.1 points and 5.6 assists for the Bulldogs. Oquendo is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games for Georgia.

Santiago Vescovi averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Volunteers, scoring 13.6 points while shooting 39.3% from beyond the arc. Kennedy Chandler is shooting 46.1% and averaging 9.3 points over the last 10 games for Tennessee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 1-9, averaging 71.6 points, 23.7 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 3.4 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 50.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.4 points per game.

Volunteers: 8-2, averaging 66.1 points, 39.8 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 7.8 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 36.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.