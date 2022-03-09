George Washington plays in A-10 Tournament against the UMass

UMass Minutemen (14-16, 7-11 A-10) vs. George Washington Colonials (12-17, 8-9 A-10) Washington; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The…

UMass Minutemen (14-16, 7-11 A-10) vs. George Washington Colonials (12-17, 8-9 A-10)

Washington; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The George Washington Colonials square off against the UMass Minutemen in the A-10 Tournament.

The Colonials are 8-5 on their home court. George Washington has a 4-10 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Minutemen are 7-11 in conference play. UMass is 5-10 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Colonials won 77-68 in the last matchup on Feb. 10. James Bishop led the Colonials with 24 points, and Trent Buttrick led the Minutemen with 17 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bishop is scoring 16.8 points per game and averaging 2.3 rebounds for the Colonials. Joe Bamisile is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for George Washington.

Noah Fernandes is averaging 14 points and 5.2 assists for the Minutemen. Rich Kelly is averaging 7.7 points and 1.1 rebounds while shooting 50.6% over the last 10 games for UMass.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonials: 5-5, averaging 84.8 points, 41.5 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.7 points per game.

Minutemen: 5-5, averaging 79.4 points, 34.8 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

