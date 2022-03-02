George Washington beats Duquesne 98-93 in 3OT

Joe Bamisile had a career-high 30 points and Jackie Johnson III scored a season-high 30 to send George Washington to a 98-93 triple-overtime victory over Duquesne on Wednesday night.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) — Joe Bamisile had a career-high 30 points and Jackie Johnson III scored a season-high 30 to send George Washington to a 98-93 triple-overtime victory over Duquesne on Wednesday night.

James Bishop had 23 points for the Colonials (12-16, 8-8 Atlantic 10 Conference). Ricky Lindo Jr. added 12 points and 14 rebounds.

Bamisile sank two free throws with 10 second left to force the first OT tied at 59. Davis Larson sank a 3-pointer for the Dukes with 5 seconds left to send it to a second OT tied at 71. Brendan Adams hit two free throws with 15 seconds for the Colonials to force a third OT tied at 81.

Amir Spears scored a season-high 25 points and had six assists for the Dukes (6-22, 1-15). Tyson Acuff added 15 points. Davis Larson had nine rebounds.

The Colonials improve to 2-0 against the Dukes for the season. George Washington defeated Duquesne 73-52 on Feb. 16.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.