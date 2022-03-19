RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Russians push deeper into besieged Mariupol | Police officer pleads for help | 1.5 million kids at risk of trafficking | Live updates | How to help
George scores 27 to lead BYU past N. Iowa 90-71 in NIT

The Associated Press

March 19, 2022, 11:51 PM

PROVO, Utah (AP) — Gideon George had a career-high 27 points as BYU topped Northern Iowa 90-71 in the second round of the NIT on Saturday night.

Trevin Knell had 15 points for BYU (24-10). Te’Jon Lucas added 14 points and eight assists. Alex Barcello had 11 points and seven assists.

Noah Carter had 24 points for the Panthers (20-12). AJ Green added 16 points. Trae Berhow had 13 points and seven rebounds.

