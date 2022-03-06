Furman takes on conference foe Samford

Samford Bulldogs (21-10, 10-8 SoCon) vs. Furman Paladins (21-11, 12-6 SoCon) Asheville, North Carolina; Sunday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Samford Bulldogs (21-10, 10-8 SoCon) vs. Furman Paladins (21-11, 12-6 SoCon)

Asheville, North Carolina; Sunday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ques Glover and the Samford Bulldogs visit Mike Bothwell and the Furman Paladins in SoCon play Sunday.

The Paladins have gone 12-3 at home. Furman is the top team in the SoCon with 17.8 assists per game led by Jalen Slawson averaging 3.8.

The Bulldogs are 10-8 in conference matchups. Samford ranks third in the SoCon with 9.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Jermaine Marshall averaging 2.6.

The teams meet for the third time this season. Samford won 83-75 in the last matchup on Feb. 24. Glover led Samford with 22 points, and Bothwell led Furman with 21 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Slawson is averaging 14.7 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.7 blocks for the Paladins. Alex Hunter is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Furman.

Jaden Campbell is shooting 38.0% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 10.1 points and 1.5 steals. Glover is shooting 51.4% and averaging 18.0 points over the last 10 games for Samford.

LAST 10 GAMES: Paladins: 6-4, averaging 75.6 points, 24.3 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points per game.

Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 72.3 points, 31.2 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.