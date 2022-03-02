Fresno State visits San Diego State after Bradley’s 30-point showing

Fresno State Bulldogs (18-10, 8-7 MWC) at San Diego State Aztecs (19-7, 11-4 MWC) San Diego; Thursday, 11 p.m. EST…

Fresno State Bulldogs (18-10, 8-7 MWC) at San Diego State Aztecs (19-7, 11-4 MWC)

San Diego; Thursday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego State hosts the Fresno State Bulldogs after Matt Bradley scored 30 points in San Diego State’s 73-66 win against the Wyoming Cowboys.

The Aztecs are 13-1 on their home court. San Diego State ranks eighth in the MWC with 28.1 points per game in the paint led by Bradley averaging 5.3.

The Bulldogs have gone 8-7 against MWC opponents. Fresno State ranks third in the MWC with 7.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Orlando Robinson averaging 2.6.

The teams play for the second time this season in MWC play. San Diego State won the last matchup 61-44 on Feb. 20. Chad Baker scored 20 points points to help lead the Aztecs to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bradley is scoring 17.2 points per game with 5.0 rebounds and 2.7 assists for the Aztecs. Keshad Johnson is averaging 6.5 points over the last 10 games for San Diego State.

Robinson is averaging 18.7 points and 8.1 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Isaiah Hill is averaging 8.5 points over the last 10 games for Fresno State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aztecs: 8-2, averaging 68.2 points, 32.3 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.2 points per game.

Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 59.7 points, 28.6 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 3.4 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

