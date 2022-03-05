Fresno State hosts Maldonado and Wyoming

Fresno State Bulldogs (18-11, 8-8 MWC) at Wyoming Cowboys (23-7, 12-5 MWC) Laramie, Wyoming; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Fresno State Bulldogs (18-11, 8-8 MWC) at Wyoming Cowboys (23-7, 12-5 MWC)

Laramie, Wyoming; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wyoming -3; over/under is 125.5

BOTTOM LINE: Wyoming hosts the Fresno State Bulldogs after Hunter Maldonado scored 22 points in Wyoming’s 64-57 loss to the UNLV Rebels.

The Cowboys have gone 13-1 in home games. Wyoming is sixth in the MWC in team defense, allowing 65.8 points while holding opponents to 41.3% shooting.

The Bulldogs have gone 8-8 against MWC opponents. Fresno State ranks fourth in college basketball allowing 58.1 points while holding opponents to 40.8% shooting.

The teams square off for the second time this season in MWC play. Wyoming won the last matchup 61-59 on Feb. 7. Maldonado scored 21 points points to help lead the Cowboys to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Drake Jeffries is shooting 42.6% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Cowboys, while averaging 10.6 points and 5.3 rebounds. Graham Ike is averaging 13.4 points and 7.2 rebounds over the past 10 games for Wyoming.

Orlando Robinson is scoring 18.7 points per game and averaging 8.2 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Isaiah Hill is averaging 7.6 points and 1.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for Fresno State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowboys: 6-4, averaging 64.6 points, 34.8 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 38.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points per game.

Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 66.3 points, 33.4 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.