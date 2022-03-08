RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Air alert declared in Kyiv | Ukraine war arrives at 2-week mark | US lawmakers reach Ukraine aid package deal | Key things to know
Fresno State Bulldogs play in MWC Tournament against the San Jose State Spartans

The Associated Press

March 8, 2022, 2:42 AM

San Jose State Spartans (8-22, 1-17 MWC) vs. Fresno State Bulldogs (18-12, 8-9 MWC)

Las Vegas; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Fresno State Bulldogs and San Jose State Spartans square off in the MWC Tournament.

The Bulldogs are 11-4 in home games. Fresno State scores 65.1 points and has outscored opponents by 6.7 points per game.

The Spartans are 1-17 in conference play. San Jose State averages 12.7 turnovers per game and is 3-5 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

The teams meet for the third time this season. Fresno State won 73-43 in the last matchup on Feb. 2. Orlando Robinson led Fresno State with 18 points, and Omari Moore led San Jose State with 11 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Robinson is scoring 19.2 points per game and averaging 8.2 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Isaiah Hill is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Fresno State.

Moore is averaging 13 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.5 assists for the Spartans. Myron Amey Jr. is averaging 10.8 points over the last 10 games for San Jose State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 64.7 points, 33.4 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points per game.

Spartans: 1-9, averaging 54.5 points, 27.7 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 8.5 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

