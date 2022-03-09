RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Deadly attack on hospital | Europe wonders about next target | House OKs ban on Russian oil | How to support Ukraine
Fresno State Bulldogs play in MWC Tournament against the San Jose State Spartans

The Associated Press

March 9, 2022, 2:22 AM

San Jose State Spartans (8-22, 1-17 MWC) vs. Fresno State Bulldogs (18-12, 8-9 MWC)

Las Vegas; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fresno State -13.5; over/under is 122.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Fresno State Bulldogs take on the San Jose State Spartans in the MWC Tournament.

The Bulldogs are 11-4 on their home court. Fresno State scores 65.1 points and has outscored opponents by 6.7 points per game.

The Spartans are 1-17 in MWC play. San Jose State averages 12.7 turnovers per game and is 3-5 when winning the turnover battle.

The teams square off for the third time this season. Fresno State won the last meeting 73-43 on Feb. 2. Orlando Robinson scored 18 to help lead Fresno State to the win, and Omari Moore scored 11 points for San Jose State.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Holland is shooting 47.1% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 9.6 points and six rebounds. Robinson is shooting 43.3% and averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games for Fresno State.

Moore is averaging 13 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.5 assists for the Spartans. Myron Amey Jr. is averaging 10.8 points over the last 10 games for San Jose State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 64.7 points, 33.4 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points per game.

Spartans: 1-9, averaging 54.5 points, 27.7 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 8.5 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

