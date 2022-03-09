RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Air alert declared in Kyiv | Ukraine war arrives at 2-week mark | US lawmakers reach Ukraine aid package deal | Key things to know
Fresno State beats San Jose State 69-67 in OT in MWC tourney

The Associated Press

March 9, 2022, 9:47 PM

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Orlando Robinson scored 31 points and Jordan Campbell made a floater in the lane with 0.1 seconds left in overtime as Fresno State beat San Jose State 69-67 in the first round of the Mountain West Conference tournament on Wednesday night.

Isaiah Hill had 14 points for Fresno State (19-12). Anthony Holland added seven points and 12 rebounds.

Omari Moore had 19 points, 13 rebounds and eight assists for the Spartans (8-23). Alvaro Cardenas Torre added 13 points. Myron (MJ) Amey Jr. had 11 points.

Moore forced overtime on a driving layup with 10.1 seconds left.

