Freeman-Liberty carries DePaul past Marquette 91-80

The Associated Press

March 2, 2022, 11:36 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — Javon Freeman-Liberty had 26 points as DePaul got past Marquette 91-80 on Wednesday night.

David Jones had 16 points for DePaul (15-14, 6-13 Big East Conference). Jalen Terry added 16 points and eight rebounds. Brandon Johnson had 13 points.

Justin Lewis had 26 points and 10 rebounds for the Golden Eagles (18-11, 10-8). Stevie Mitchell and Darryl Morsell added 12 points apiece.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

