Fowler’s 26 carries Sac St. past Idaho 57-54 in Big Sky

The Associated Press

March 9, 2022, 1:57 PM

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Bryce Fowler had 26 points, including two free throws with five seconds left, as Sacramento State narrowly defeated Idaho 57-54 in the Big Sky Conference Tourney first round on Wednesday.

Cameron Wilbon had 18 points for Sacramento State (11-17). Jonathan Komagum added four blocks.

Trevante Anderson had 11 points for the Vandals (9-22). Tanner Christensen added 11 rebounds. Rashad Smith had seven rebounds and missed the tying 3-point attempt at the buzzer.

