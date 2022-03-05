Fowler scores 39 to lift Sacramento St. over Montana 72-71

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Bryce Fowler had a career-high 39 points as Sacramento State held off Montana 72-71 on Saturday…

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Bryce Fowler had a career-high 39 points as Sacramento State held off Montana 72-71 on Saturday night.

Trialing by three, 72-69, Lonnell Martin Jr. missed a 3-point attempt with four seconds left for Montana, but drew a foul. He hit the first two free throws to pull the Grizzlies within a point, but missed the third.

Fowler converted all 10 of his free throws.

William FitzPatrick had 17 points for Sacramento State (10-17, 6-14 Big Sky Conference). Cameron Wilbon added 10 points and 11 rebounds. Jonathan Komagum had nine rebounds.

Josh Bannan had 20 points and 15 rebounds for the Grizzlies (18-13, 11-9). Cameron Parker added 14 points. Brandon Whitney had 11 points.

The Hornets leveled the season series against the Grizzlies. Montana defeated Sacramento State 65-58 on Dec. 2.

