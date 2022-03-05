RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | People flee cities | What happens if US bans Russian oil? | Shell to stop buying Russian oil | Key things to know
Home » College Basketball » Fowler scores 39 to…

Fowler scores 39 to lift Sacramento St. over Montana 72-71

The Associated Press

March 5, 2022, 11:49 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Bryce Fowler had a career-high 39 points as Sacramento State held off Montana 72-71 on Saturday night.

Trialing by three, 72-69, Lonnell Martin Jr. missed a 3-point attempt with four seconds left for Montana, but drew a foul. He hit the first two free throws to pull the Grizzlies within a point, but missed the third.

Fowler converted all 10 of his free throws.

William FitzPatrick had 17 points for Sacramento State (10-17, 6-14 Big Sky Conference). Cameron Wilbon added 10 points and 11 rebounds. Jonathan Komagum had nine rebounds.

Josh Bannan had 20 points and 15 rebounds for the Grizzlies (18-13, 11-9). Cameron Parker added 14 points. Brandon Whitney had 11 points.

The Hornets leveled the season series against the Grizzlies. Montana defeated Sacramento State 65-58 on Dec. 2.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Senate nears final vote on USPS reform bill after running into procedural hurdles

Beefing up its cybersecurity, Google buys Mandiant for $5.4B

DoD adds another piece to the JWCC puzzle

Biden COVID plan directs more federal employees to resume in-person work in April

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up