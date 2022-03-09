Fordham Rams play in A-10 Tournament against the George Mason Patriots

George Mason Patriots (14-15, 7-9 A-10) vs. Fordham Rams (15-15, 8-10 A-10) Washington; Thursday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The…

George Mason Patriots (14-15, 7-9 A-10) vs. Fordham Rams (15-15, 8-10 A-10)

Washington; Thursday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Fordham Rams play in the A-10 Tournament against the George Mason Patriots.

The Rams are 10-4 in home games. Fordham is 7-11 against opponents over .500.

The Patriots are 7-9 in A-10 play. George Mason scores 71.5 points while outscoring opponents by 2.5 points per game.

The teams meet for the second time this season. Fordham won 50-47 in the last matchup on Feb. 20. Chuba Ohams led Fordham with 17 points, and Xavier Johnson led George Mason with 19 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ohams is averaging 14.6 points, 11.5 rebounds and 1.8 blocks for the Rams. Josh Navarro is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Fordham.

Josh Oduro is shooting 52.8% and averaging 18.0 points for the Patriots. D’Shawn Schwartz is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for George Mason.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 5-5, averaging 72.9 points, 35.0 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points per game.

Patriots: 3-7, averaging 71.3 points, 32.0 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 4.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.