Fordham hosts Loyer and Davidson

The Associated Press

March 11, 2022, 2:22 AM

Fordham Rams (16-15, 8-10 A-10) vs. Davidson Wildcats (25-5, 15-3 A-10)

Washington; Friday, 12 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Davidson -11; over/under is 131.5

BOTTOM LINE: Davidson plays the Fordham Rams after Foster Loyer scored 25 points in Davidson’s 82-76 loss to the Dayton Flyers.

The Wildcats have gone 13-1 in home games. Davidson is third in the A-10 with 14.7 assists per game led by Loyer averaging 3.4.

The Rams are 8-10 against A-10 opponents. Fordham ranks second in the A-10 with 25.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Chuba Ohams averaging 8.7.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Wildcats won 66-45 in the last matchup on Feb. 26. Sam Mennenga led the Wildcats with 17 points, and Ohams led the Rams with 15 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Loyer is averaging 16.8 points and 3.4 assists for the Wildcats. Hyunjung Lee is averaging 11.4 points over the past 10 games for Davidson.

Antrell Charlton is averaging 7.5 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.7 steals for the Rams. Ohams is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games for Fordham.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 8-2, averaging 71.9 points, 34.2 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 3.8 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.7 points per game.

Rams: 6-4, averaging 67.6 points, 38.2 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

