Forbes, Cross carry Tulane over UCF 82-67

The Associated Press

March 3, 2022, 11:02 PM

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Jaylen Forbes had 16 points to lead five Tulane players in double figures as the Green Wave topped Central Florida 82-67 on Thursday night. Kevin Cross added 15 points for the Green Wave. Jadan Coleman chipped in 13, DeVon Baker scored 10 and R.J. McGee had 10. Cross also had nine rebounds.

Tulane (13-13, 10-7 American Athletic Conference) scored 48 points in the second half, a season high for the team.

Darius Johnson had 15 points for the Knights (17-10, 9-8). C.J. Walker added 13 points and 16 rebounds. Darius Perry had 10 points.

The Green Wave leveled the season series against the Knights. Central Florida defeated Tulane 68-66 on Jan. 22.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

