Flowers scores 27 to lead Washington State past BYU in NIT

The Associated Press

March 23, 2022, 11:25 PM

PROVO, Utah (AP) — Michael Flowers had 27 points as Washington State beat BYU 77-58 in the quarterfinals of the NIT on Wednesday night.

Dishon Jackson had 14 points for Washington State (22-14). Tyrell Roberts added 11 points.

Fousseyni Traore had 16 points and eight rebounds for BYU (24-11). Alex Barcello added 12 points and Caleb Lohner had 11 rebounds and five assists.

