Flowers scores 22, Washington St. beats SMU 75-63 in NIT

The Associated Press

March 20, 2022, 5:58 PM

DALLAS (AP) — Michael Flowers had 22 points as Washington State beat SMU 75-63 in the NIT second round on Sunday.

TJ Bamba had 13 points for Washington State (21-14). Efe Abogidi added 12 points, eight rebounds and three blocks. Tyrell Roberts had six rebounds.

SMU totaled 20 first-half points, a season low for the team.

Kendric Davis had 30 points for the Mustangs (24-9). Michael Weathers added 16 points and eight rebounds. Zach Nutall had seven rebounds.

