Florida visits Vanderbilt following Pippen’s 32-point showing

Florida Gators (18-11, 8-8 SEC) at Vanderbilt Commodores (14-14, 6-10 SEC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Vanderbilt -1; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: Vanderbilt hosts the Florida Gators after Scotty Pippen Jr. scored 32 points in Vanderbilt’s 74-69 loss to the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

The Commodores have gone 10-7 in home games. Vanderbilt is eighth in the SEC in team defense, allowing 67.2 points while holding opponents to 42.2% shooting.

The Gators are 8-8 in SEC play. Florida averages 70.3 points and has outscored opponents by 5.4 points per game.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. Florida won the last meeting 61-42 on Jan. 22. Tyree Appleby scored 11 points to help lead the Gators to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pippen is averaging 20.2 points, 3.9 assists and two steals for the Commodores. Jordan Wright is averaging 7.5 points over the last 10 games for Vanderbilt.

Colin Castleton is averaging 16 points, 9.1 rebounds and 2.6 blocks for the Gators. Appleby is averaging 9.6 points over the past 10 games for Florida.

LAST 10 GAMES: Commodores: 4-6, averaging 71.9 points, 30.9 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 10.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points per game.

Gators: 6-4, averaging 71.8 points, 27.6 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 5.1 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.