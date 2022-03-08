Florida State Seminoles square off against the Syracuse Orange in ACC Tournament

Syracuse Orange (15-16, 9-11 ACC) vs. Florida State Seminoles (17-13, 10-10 ACC) Tallahassee, Florida; Wednesday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Syracuse Orange (15-16, 9-11 ACC) vs. Florida State Seminoles (17-13, 10-10 ACC)

Tallahassee, Florida; Wednesday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Florida State Seminoles play the Syracuse Orange in the ACC Tournament.

The Seminoles are 11-4 on their home court. Florida State is 7-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Orange have gone 9-11 against ACC opponents. Syracuse is eighth in the ACC with 8.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Jesse Edwards averaging 2.5.

The teams square off for the third time this season. Florida State won the last meeting 76-71 on Jan. 15. Caleb Mills scored 19 to help lead Florida State to the victory, and Buddy Boeheim scored 18 points for Syracuse.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mills averages 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Seminoles, scoring 13.0 points while shooting 37.2% from beyond the arc. Matthew Cleveland is shooting 42.9% and averaging 9.0 points over the last 10 games for Florida State.

Cole Swider is averaging 13.4 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Orange. Boeheim is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games for Syracuse.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seminoles: 4-6, averaging 73.6 points, 34.9 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 6.1 steals and 8.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points per game.

Orange: 5-5, averaging 74.8 points, 25.1 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 4.6 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.