Florida State Seminoles and Syracuse Orange square off in ACC Tournament

Syracuse Orange (15-16, 9-11 ACC) vs. Florida State Seminoles (17-13, 10-10 ACC) Tallahassee, Florida; Wednesday, 12 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Syracuse Orange (15-16, 9-11 ACC) vs. Florida State Seminoles (17-13, 10-10 ACC)

Tallahassee, Florida; Wednesday, 12 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Florida State -1.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Florida State Seminoles and Syracuse Orange square off in the ACC Tournament.

The Seminoles have gone 11-4 at home. Florida State has a 7-2 record in one-possession games.

The Orange are 9-11 in ACC play. Syracuse ranks fourth in the ACC shooting 37.4% from 3-point range.

The teams play each other for the third time this season. Florida State won the last matchup 76-71 on Jan. 15. Caleb Mills scored 19 to help lead Florida State to the victory, and Buddy Boeheim scored 18 points for Syracuse.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mills is averaging 13 points and 1.5 steals for the Seminoles. Wyatt Wilkes is averaging 0.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Florida State.

Boeheim averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Orange, scoring 19.3 points while shooting 34.0% from beyond the arc. Cole Swider is averaging 9.4 points over the past 10 games for Syracuse.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seminoles: 4-6, averaging 73.6 points, 34.9 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 6.1 steals and 8.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points per game.

Orange: 5-5, averaging 74.8 points, 25.1 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 4.6 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

