Florida International hosts Florida Atlantic following Martin’s 34-point showing

Florida Atlantic Owls (18-13, 11-7 C-USA) vs. Florida International Panthers (15-16, 5-13 C-USA)

Miami; Tuesday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida Atlantic takes on the Florida International Panthers after Alijah Martin scored 34 points in Florida Atlantic’s 84-76 victory over the Florida International Panthers.

The Panthers are 11-5 in home games. Florida International averages 13.0 turnovers per game and is 7-6 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Owls have gone 11-7 against C-USA opponents. Florida Atlantic ranks sixth in C-USA shooting 35.1% from 3-point range.

The teams meet for the third time this season. Florida Atlantic won 84-76 in the last matchup on March 5. Martin led Florida Atlantic with 34 points, and Javaunte Hawkins led Florida International with 21 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tevin Brewer is averaging 14.9 points and 5.7 assists for the Panthers. Denver Jones is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games for Florida International.

Bryan Greenlee is averaging 9.8 points and 3.2 assists for the Owls. Martin is averaging 11.0 points over the last 10 games for Florida Atlantic.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 3-7, averaging 62.2 points, 28.4 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points per game.

Owls: 6-4, averaging 65.4 points, 32.2 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

