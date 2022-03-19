RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Latest updates | Russia presses forward in Ukraine | Robotic pets for Ukrainian kids | Putin rallies troops during speech | How to help
Florida Atlantic and Northern Colorado square off in CBI Tournament matchup

The Associated Press

March 19, 2022, 2:22 AM

Northern Colorado Bears (20-15, 13-7 Big Sky) vs. Florida Atlantic Owls (19-14, 11-7 C-USA)

Daytona Beach, Florida; Sunday, 2:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Atlantic Owls and Northern Colorado Bears meet in the College Basketball Invitational.

The Owls’ record in C-USA games is 11-7. Florida Atlantic is sixth in C-USA shooting 35.1% from deep, led by Bogdan Zimonjic shooting 43.8% from 3-point range.

The Bears’ record in Big Sky action is 13-7. Northern Colorado is 6-5 in games decided by 10 points or more.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alijah Martin averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Owls, scoring 13.9 points while shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc. Michael Forrest is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games for Florida Atlantic.

Matt Johnson is averaging 13.8 points and 3.7 assists for the Bears. Daylen Kountz is averaging 17.3 points over the last 10 games for Northern Colorado.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 5-5, averaging 75.3 points, 33.3 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 9.3 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points per game.

Bears: 6-4, averaging 74.5 points, 30.8 rebounds, 8.3 assists, 3.8 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

