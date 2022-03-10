RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Russian strikes hit western Ukraine | Senate approves aid in budget bill | Ukrainian Catholic leader speaks in DC | How to support Ukraine
Florida A&M Rattlers and Alabama A&M Bulldogs meet in SWAC Tournament

The Associated Press

March 10, 2022, 2:22 AM

Alabama A&M Bulldogs (11-17, 10-8 SWAC) vs. Florida A&M Rattlers (13-16, 11-7 SWAC)

Birmingham, Alabama; Thursday, 9:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Florida A&M -2; over/under is 123.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Florida A&M Rattlers and Alabama A&M Bulldogs meet in the SWAC Tournament.

The Rattlers have gone 8-4 in home games. Florida A&M is ninth in the SWAC scoring 65.3 points while shooting 43.3% from the field.

The Bulldogs have gone 10-8 against SWAC opponents.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Bulldogs won 71-63 in the last matchup on Feb. 22. Cameron Tucker led the Bulldogs with 18 points, and MJ Randolph led the Rattlers with 20 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Randolph is averaging 18.9 points, 6.2 rebounds, 3.7 assists and two steals for the Rattlers. Bryce Moragne is averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games for Florida A&M.

Jalen Johnson is averaging 15.9 points and 7.1 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Tucker is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games for Alabama A&M.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rattlers: 5-5, averaging 65.5 points, 27.9 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points per game.

Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 68.2 points, 37.9 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

