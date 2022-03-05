CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. school board to lift mask mandate | Masking accommodations for at-risk students in Va.? | Smithsonian to end mask mandate | Latest COVID-19 cases
Home » College Basketball » Florida A&M beats Bethune-Cookman 84-73

Florida A&M beats Bethune-Cookman 84-73

The Associated Press

March 5, 2022, 7:23 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — MJ Randolph scored 19 points as Florida A&M defeated Bethune-Cookman 84-73 on Saturday. DJ Jones added 18 points for the Rattlers, while Johnny Brown chipped in 16. Jones also had seven rebounds.

Kamron Reaves had 14 points for Florida A&M (13-16, 11-7 Southwestern Athletic Conference).

Florida A&M posted a season-high 26 assists.

Joe French had 19 points for the Wildcats (9-21, 7-11). Marcus Garrett also had 19 points and six rebounds. Kevin Davis had 17 points.

The Rattlers evened the season series against the Wildcats. Bethune-Cookman defeated Florida A&M 66-59 on Jan. 3.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Senate nears final vote on USPS reform bill after running into procedural hurdles

DoD adds another piece to the JWCC puzzle

Haines taps IC veteran to serve as chief information officer

DoD starts interagency suicide prevention campaign aimed at firearms

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up