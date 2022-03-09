Flagg, Sam Houston Bearkats to host Rowell and the Cal Baptist Lancers

Cal Baptist Lancers (18-14, 7-11 WAC) vs. Sam Houston Bearkats (18-13, 13-5 WAC) Paradise, Nevada; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Cal Baptist Lancers (18-14, 7-11 WAC) vs. Sam Houston Bearkats (18-13, 13-5 WAC)

Paradise, Nevada; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Savion Flagg and the Sam Houston Bearkats host Ty Rowell and the Cal Baptist Lancers in WAC action.

The Bearkats are 11-3 on their home court. Sam Houston is sixth in the WAC with 14.2 assists per game led by Jaden Ray averaging 3.9.

The Lancers are 7-11 in WAC play. Cal Baptist scores 72.2 points and has outscored opponents by 4.9 points per game.

The teams square off for the second time this season. Sam Houston won the last meeting 73-68 on Jan. 27. Flagg scored 28 to help lead Sam Houston to the win, and Tre Armstrong scored 16 points for Cal Baptist.

TOP PERFORMERS: Flagg is averaging 18.7 points and 8.1 rebounds for the Bearkats. Demarkus Lampley is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Sam Houston.

Rowell is scoring 11.9 points per game with 2.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Lancers. Taran Armstrong is averaging 10.8 points and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 39.8% over the last 10 games for Cal Baptist.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearkats: 6-4, averaging 65.8 points, 32.5 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.3 points per game.

Lancers: 6-4, averaging 71.2 points, 32.1 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

