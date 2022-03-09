RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Russian strikes hit western Ukraine | Senate approves aid in budget bill | Ukrainian Catholic leader speaks in DC | How to support Ukraine
Flagg helps Sam Houston rout Cal Baptist in WAC tournament

The Associated Press

March 9, 2022, 11:22 PM

PARADISE, Nev. (AP) — Savion Flagg finished with 15 points and 13 rebounds to spark Sam Houston to a 65-35 rout over California Baptist in the second round of the Western Athletic Conference tournament on Wednesday night.

Javon Grant had 12 points for the fifth-seeded Bearkats (19-13). Tristan Ikpe added seven rebounds.

Taran Armstrong had 11 points for the eighth-seeded Lancers (18-15). Tre Armstrong, who was second on the Lancers in scoring coming into the matchup with 12 points per game, missed all 11 of his shots and scored three.

Sam Houston advances to play No. 4 seed Grand Canyon in the quarterfinals on Thursday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

