Flagg carries Sam Houston St. past Tarleton State 69-50

The Associated Press

March 3, 2022, 9:36 PM

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Savion Flagg had 18 points and 11 rebounds to lead five Sam Houston players in double figures as the Bearkats beat Tarleton State 69-50 on Thursday night.

Demarkus Lampley and Tristan Ikpe added 11 points apiece for the Bearkats. Javion May and Donte Powers chipped in 10 points each. Ikpe also had seven rebounds.

Freddy Hicks had 13 points for the Texans (14-16, 9-8 Western Athletic Conference). Montre Gipson added seven assists.

The Bearkats evened the season series against the Texans. Tarleton State defeated Sam Houston 75-64 on Jan. 6.

